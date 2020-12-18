CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PlayStation Store

Sony has pulled down one of the most anticipated games in gaming history. The CyberPunk 2077 has been taken off from Sony’s PlayStation Store. The store is also offering full refunds to buyers. The company claimed that the step was taken as many gamers complained about bugs in the game.

After the CD Project SA’s game was taken off the store, the company lost nearly 20% off its share value. To address the issue, CD Projekt said on Twitter that it was working hard to bring Cyberpunk 2077 back to PlayStation Store as soon as possible.

In a tweet, the company released a statement saying, “Following our discussion with PlayStation, a decision was made to temporarily suspend digital distribution of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store."

The role-playing game was announced in May 2012 but it was finally launched after repeated delays this month. Due to the long waiting period and the success of another CD Projekt game The Witcher , Cyberpunk 2077 managed to build a lot of hype. The company released pre-launch versions of the game for reviewers, however, they complained of limited access.

"Both digital and physical copies of the game will be continuously supported by and will receive future updates from the company," CD Projekt said in a statement.

The company added that players could still purchase a boxed version of the game and that all digital copies of the game sold so far via the PlayStation Store remain available for use.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via