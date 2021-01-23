OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >CD Projekt SA releases new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 with bug fixes
Billboard displays an advertisement for the Cyberpunk 2077 video game by CD Projekt (REUTERS)
Billboard displays an advertisement for the Cyberpunk 2077 video game by CD Projekt (REUTERS)

CD Projekt SA releases new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 with bug fixes

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 11:02 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The game attracted a lot of criticism for major bugs in gameplay
  • The developers expecting to regain some lost trust with the new update

CD Projekt, the studio behind popular games such Witcher 3 has released the first major update to fix some major bugs on their most anticipated release Cyberpunk 2077.

The studio had launched the Cyberpunk 2077 after years of wait. However, the game attracted a lot of criticism for major bugs in gameplay. Sony and Microsoft even decided to pull down the game from their respective console stores. Sony agreed to provide a complete refund for both the digital as well as disc versions of the game. Now, the developers have released a new update for the game expecting to regain some trust in the gaming world. CD Projekt lost more than a third of its market value after the studio was directed to provide refunds to all buyers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The new changes in the game mostly focus on stability and bug fixes, according to the official website of CD Projekt SA. One of the major changes will be witnessed on PlayStation 4 where the game was witnessing performance issues.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world RPG which is based in future. In comparison to Witcher 3, the spread of the new game is smaller. However, the developers have claimed that it is much more densely packed and is highly interactive.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout