CD Projekt SA releases new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 with bug fixes

CD Projekt SA releases new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 with bug fixes1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 11:02 PM IST
- The game attracted a lot of criticism for major bugs in gameplay
- The developers expecting to regain some lost trust with the new update
CD Projekt, the studio behind popular games such Witcher 3 has released the first major update to fix some major bugs on their most anticipated release Cyberpunk 2077.
The studio had launched the Cyberpunk 2077 after years of wait. However, the game attracted a lot of criticism for major bugs in gameplay. Sony and Microsoft even decided to pull down the game from their respective console stores. Sony agreed to provide a complete refund for both the digital as well as disc versions of the game. Now, the developers have released a new update for the game expecting to regain some trust in the gaming world. CD Projekt lost more than a third of its market value after the studio was directed to provide refunds to all buyers.
CD Projekt SA releases new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 with bug fixes1 min read . 23 Jan 2021
Google to introduce double-tap function on Pixel devices with Android 12: Report1 min read . 23 Jan 2021
Govt to continue ban on Chinese apps including TikTok: Report1 min read . 23 Jan 2021
Amazon Republic Day sale: Software, online courses selling at discounted prices1 min read . 23 Jan 2021
The new changes in the game mostly focus on stability and bug fixes, according to the official website of CD Projekt SA. One of the major changes will be witnessed on PlayStation 4 where the game was witnessing performance issues.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world RPG which is based in future. In comparison to Witcher 3, the spread of the new game is smaller. However, the developers have claimed that it is much more densely packed and is highly interactive.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.