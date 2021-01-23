CD Projekt SA releases new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 with bug fixes

CD Projekt , the studio behind popular games such Witcher 3 has released the first major update to fix some major bugs on their most anticipated release Cyberpunk 2077.

The studio had launched the Cyberpunk 2077 after years of wait. However, the game attracted a lot of criticism for major bugs in gameplay. Sony and Microsoft even decided to pull down the game from their respective console stores. Sony agreed to provide a complete refund for both the digital as well as disc versions of the game. Now, the developers have released a new update for the game expecting to regain some trust in the gaming world. CD Projekt lost more than a third of its market value after the studio was directed to provide refunds to all buyers.

The new changes in the game mostly focus on stability and bug fixes, according to the official website of CD Projekt SA. One of the major changes will be witnessed on PlayStation 4 where the game was witnessing performance issues.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world RPG which is based in future. In comparison to Witcher 3, the spread of the new game is smaller. However, the developers have claimed that it is much more densely packed and is highly interactive.

