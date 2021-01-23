CD Projekt SA releases new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 with bug fixes

The studio had launched the Cyberpunk 2077 after years of wait. However, the game attracted a lot of criticism for major bugs in gameplay. Sony and Microsoft even decided to pull down the game from their respective console stores. Sony agreed to provide a complete refund for both the digital as well as disc versions of the game. Now, the developers have released a new update for the game expecting to regain some trust in the gaming world. CD Projekt lost more than a third of its market value after the studio was directed to provide refunds to all buyers.

