Technology
Centre issues advisory to tech firms for regulating deepfakes
Summary
- Intermediaries will be under obligation to report violations to law enforcement agencies
NEW DELHI : India’s ministry of electronics and information technology on Tuesday issued an advisory on regulating artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content, commonly known as deepfakes, for all technology companies operating in India.
