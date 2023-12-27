Centre issues advisory to tech firms for regulating deepfakes

On 13 December, Chandrasekhar, in an interview with Mint said the Centre was to issue an advisory, and not a new legislation, urging firms to comply with existing laws on deepfakes. “There is no separate regulation for deepfakes. The existing regulations already cover it under Rule 3(1)(b)(v) of IT Rules, 2021. We are now seeking 100% enforcement by the platforms, and for platforms to be more proactive—including alignment of terms of use, and educating users of 12 no-go areas—which they should have done by now, but have not. As a result, we are issuing an advisory to them," he added.