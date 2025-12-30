Centre issues warning to social media platforms over obscene and vulgar content

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) has warned social media platforms and online intermediaries of consequences if they fail to take stern action to take down obscene, vulgar, pornographic, and other illegal content on their platforms. The Centre issued the warning in a fresh advisory dated December 29, 2025, which was reported by news agency PTI.

As per the advisory, the government has asked social media companies to immediately review their compliance frameworks and act against obscene and unlawful content found on their platforms. Reportedly, the Centre has also warned these platforms that failing to act on such content could lead to prosecution under the law of the land.

The government also reminded social media platforms about the provisions of the IT Act and IT Rules, 2021, which obligate them to make reasonable efforts to ensure that users of their computer resources do not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update, or share any information that is obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, harmful to children, or otherwise unlawful.

“Intermediaries, including social media intermediaries, are reminded that they are statutorily obligated under Section 79 of the IT Act to observe due diligence as a condition for availing exemption from liability in respect of third-party information uploaded, published, hosted, shared, or transmitted on or through their platforms,” the advisory read.

“It is reiterated that non-compliance with the provisions of the IT Act and/or the IT Rules, 2021, may result in consequences, including prosecution under the IT Act, BNS, and other applicable criminal laws, against the intermediaries, platforms, and their users,” it added.

The Centre has also asked intermediaries to act expeditiously to remove or disable access to unlawful content after receiving actual knowledge through court orders or reasoned intimation from the appropriate government or its authorised agency, and to do so strictly within the timelines prescribed under the IT Rules, 2021, PTI reported.

The advisory also notes that online platforms must undertake an immediate review of their internal compliance frameworks, content moderation practices, and user enforcement mechanisms to ensure adherence to the provisions of the IT Act and IT Rules, 2021.

What prompted the fresh government advisory? The government said in its advisory that it has repeatedly received complaints from the public, stakeholders, and even courts regarding certain online content that does not comply with laws on decency and obscenity, Hindustan Times reported.

