Centre to handhold startups in  chip  design  to boost  output

India will use semiconductors worth $70-80 billion to manufacture electronics products worth $300 billion by 2026, according to the government’s vision document. The Centre is aiming to make the country self reliant in the semiconductor segment, shortages of which has led to an increase in input costs for products and services, in turn leading to increasing inflation. India also aims to build semiconductor fabs and has sought interest from global majors for setting up manufacturing plants in the country, which will entail billions of dollars in investment.