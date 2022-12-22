Centre working to develop its own GPS: govt official

Centre working to develop its own GPS: govt official1 min read . 07:33 PM IST

NEW DELHI :The Central government is working on a new project called the time dissemination project, which will make us to have our own GPS satellite system in near future, said Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department Of Consumer Affairs on Thursday.
This will also solve the cybercrime issues, Singh added while speaking at the Public Affairs Forum of India’s (PAFI) Dialogue.
He also announced that the government will soon come out with a new set of standards for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The government is working with the US government to understand more aspects about the AI.
“Cabinet has approved a bill for decriminalisation which will be introduced soon, said Singh.
He further spoke about how the department of consumer affairs handles various issues like price stabilization and other administrative and huge infrastructure issues.
“The department is finding the root cause and issues related to consumer affairs to address them", he added. The Secretary continued that the economy will only grow if the firms are competitive.
The Department of Consumer Affairs has issued a consumer helpline number. The service is receiving more complaints from E-commerce consumers, which has gone up to 48% from 8% during the last one year.
“Anonymity between consumer and the service is the cause for this increased participation. The relationship between the consumer and the service has gone because of the E-commerce services, which makes the consumer weaker", said Singh and added this is where consumer affairs play a role in protecting the consumer.