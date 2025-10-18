CEO Tim Cook pushes Apple’s China strategy as iPhone Air becomes an instant hit; stocks vanish online and in-store

Apple’s latest iPhone Air has become an overnight hit in China, selling out within minutes of launch on Friday despite ongoing tariff disputes between Washington and Beijing. The ultra-thin model, which supports only e-SIM, went on sale at 9 AM local time, over a month after its global debut.

Advertisement

According to Apple’s website, all physical stores across major cities, which includes Beijing, Shanghai, and Tianjin ran out of stock almost instantly, while online orders now face a one to two-week delay, the South China Morning Post reported.

The enthusiastic response highlights Apple’s enduring popularity among Chinese consumers, even as domestic brands like Huawei and Xiaomi intensify their push into the premium smartphone market.

Cook’s high-profile China visit The iPhone Air launch coincided with Apple CEO Tim Cook’s visit to China, his second this year, where he met top government officials and business leaders. Cook, who chairs the advisory board at Tsinghua University’s School of Economics and Management, used the trip to reinforce Apple’s long-standing partnership with China.

Advertisement

The iPhone Air launch coincided with Apple CEO Tim Cook’s visit to China, his second this year, where he met top government officials and business leaders.

During the visit, he held meetings with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, who leads Beijing’s trade talks with the US, and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. Discussions reportedly centred on bilateral trade, Apple’s continued growth in China, and collaboration on “high-quality development” initiatives.

Advertisement

Cook reaffirmed Apple’s commitment to the Chinese market, calling cooperation between the two nations “essential for global economic progress,” according to a statement from China’s commerce ministry.

Strengthening Apple’s local partnerships Beyond diplomacy, Cook announced new local collaborations aimed at expanding Apple’s footprint in China’s innovation and research sectors. In a Weibo post, he revealed a partnership with Beijing’s Anzhen Hospital, renowned for cardiology research, to explore how Apple Watch users in China can better monitor heart health.

Cook also pledged a donation to Tsinghua University to support environmental education and sustainability initiatives, describing it as part of Apple’s mission to “foster the next generation of environmental leaders.”

Competitive landscape remains tight Despite the iPhone Air’s initial success, Apple continues to face fierce competition in China’s contracting smartphone market, which shrank 3 per cent year-on-year in Q3 2025. According to industry estimates, Vivo led the market with an 18 per cent share, followed by Huawei (16 per cent) and Apple (15 per cent), with Xiaomi and Oppo trailing close behind.