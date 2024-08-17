Explore
Govt issues high risk warning for Windows users. Here's what you should do next

CERT-In warns Windows 10 and 11 users of security vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to gain elevated privileges. Microsoft has released a security patch to address the issue.

Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the cybersecurity watchdog under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has issued a warning to Windows 11 and Windows 10 users about two vulnerabilities in the operating system. The cyber security agency warned that by exploiting these vulnerabilities, an attacker could gain "elevated privileges" on the target system.

In an advisory dated August 12 (revised on August 14), the cybersecurity agency shared a few details about the issue stated, “These vulnerabilities exist in Windows-based systems supporting Virtualization Based Security (VBS) and Windows Backup. An attacker with appropriate privileges could exploit these vulnerabilities to reintroduce previously mitigated issues or bypass VBS protections."

“Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges on the targeted system." the advisory added. 

Affected Windows version: 

The two vulnerabilities affect many different builds of Windows including Windows 10, Windows 11 and Windows Server. 

Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)

Windows Server 2016

Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems

Windows 10 for x64-based Systems

Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems

Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based Systems

Windows 11 Version 24H2 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows Server 2022, 23H2 Edition (Server Core installation)

Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x64-based Systems

Windows 11 Version 23H2 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 22H2 for 32-bit Systems

Windows 10 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems

Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems

Windows 11 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 21H2 for x64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 21H2 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 21H2 for 32-bit Systems

Windows 11 version 21H2 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 11 version 21H2 for x64-based Systems

Windows Server 2022 (Server Core installation)

Windows Server 2022

Windows Server 2019 (Server Core installation)

Windows Server 2019

Windows 10 Version 1809 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 1809 for x64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 1809 for 32-bit Systems

Solution: 

Fortunately, CERT-In states that Microsoft has taken the necessary precautions to fix the problem in the latest security patch. To protect themselves from the problem, Windows users should download and install the updates provided by Microsoft.

 

 

