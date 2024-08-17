Govt issues high risk warning for Windows users. Here's what you should do next
CERT-In warns Windows 10 and 11 users of security vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to gain elevated privileges. Microsoft has released a security patch to address the issue.
Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the cybersecurity watchdog under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has issued a warning to Windows 11 and Windows 10 users about two vulnerabilities in the operating system. The cyber security agency warned that by exploiting these vulnerabilities, an attacker could gain "elevated privileges" on the target system.