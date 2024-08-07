CERT-In alerts Microsoft Edge users of critical vulnerabilities: How to stay safe
CERT-In has issued a high-severity warning for Microsoft Edge users, highlighting critical vulnerabilities in versions before 127.0.2651.86. These flaws could allow attackers to execute code and access sensitive data. Users are urged to update their browser to enhance security.
CERT-In (Computer Emergency Response Team – India), an agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a critical advisory concerning users of the Microsoft Edge browser. The warning highlights significant vulnerabilities in Edge versions preceding 127.0.2651.86, which could leave users exposed to cyberattacks and unauthorized access to sensitive information.