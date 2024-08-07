CERT-In (Computer Emergency Response Team – India), an agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a critical advisory concerning users of the Microsoft Edge browser. The warning highlights significant vulnerabilities in Edge versions preceding 127.0.2651.86, which could leave users exposed to cyberattacks and unauthorized access to sensitive information. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The alert details that various flaws within Microsoft Edge could permit remote attackers to execute arbitrary code and potentially gain access to confidential data. These security weaknesses arise from inadequate validation of user input, insecure data handling, and out-of-bounds read issues within WebTransport and Dawn components of the browser.

Specifically, these vulnerabilities could be exploited if a user is tricked into visiting a maliciously crafted website. The successful exploitation of these flaws could enable attackers to run arbitrary code on the user's system, compromising sensitive information such as personal details, financial data, and other confidential information stored within the browser.

As internet usage and dependence on online services continue to rise, protecting personal data has become increasingly crucial. Users often store valuable and sensitive information, including banking credentials, personal identification details, and location data, directly in their browsers. This makes it essential to maintain up-to-date security measures.

To safeguard against these risks, Microsoft regularly issues security updates for its Edge browser. CERT-In advises all Microsoft Edge users to upgrade to version 127.0.2651.86 or later to mitigate the risks associated with these vulnerabilities. The update addresses the identified flaws and enhances the overall security of the browser.

In light of the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, staying current with browser updates is a critical step in ensuring online safety. Users are encouraged to check their browser version and apply the necessary updates promptly to avoid potential exploitation and protect their personal data.