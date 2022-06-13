Cert-In cyber rules could cause more data breaches in India: Surfshark study

In response to these rules, VPN providers have expressed their opposition, stating that logging and storing of user data goes against one of the core purposes of using VPNs – privacy. On June 8, Surfshark announced that it would be shutting down its physical servers in India, in face of the new law in the country. Fellow VPN providers, NordVPN and ExpressVPN, had already announced their intent to suspend services in the country, unless the data collection provision under the new Cert-In directive was revoked.

