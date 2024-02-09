CERT-In issues high-severity warning on Google Chrome OS vulnerabilities: How to stay safe
Indian CERT-In warns of high-severity vulnerabilities in Google Chrome OS that could be exploited by remote attackers, urging users to update to version 114.0.5735.350 or later.
In a recent development, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity warning concerning vulnerabilities detected in Google Chrome OS. The security alert, designated as CIVN-2024-0031 and released on February 8, 2024, emphasizes the critical nature of the risks associated with versions of Google Chrome OS preceding 114.0.5735.350 on the LTS channel.