CERT-IN issues urgent warning for Google Chrome users: How to stay safe online
CERT-IN has issued a warning about vulnerabilities in Google Chrome that could allow remote attacks on systems. Users should update to version 128.0.6613.119 or later to mitigate risks. Caution is advised while browsing unfamiliar websites.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has issued a critical warning for users of Google Chrome, alerting them to several newly identified vulnerabilities that pose a significant risk. According to CERT-IN, these vulnerabilities may be leveraged by remote attackers to gain illegal access to users' systems. Identified as CIVN-2024-0282, the flaws have been detected in Chrome versions earlier than 128.0.6613.119/.120 for Windows and macOS, and in versions prior to 128.0.6613.119 for Linux.