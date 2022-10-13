CERT-In, Power-CSIRTs jointly conduct cyber security exercise

CERT-In, Power-CSIRTs jointly conduct cyber security exercise1 min read . 12:53 PM IST
The objective of the exercise, hosted by CERT-In on its simulation platform, was to recognize, analyse & respond to Cyber Incident in IT & OT Systems
New Delhi: Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) in collaboration with Power-CSIRTs (Computer Security Incident Response Teams in Power sector) designed and conducted a cyber security exercise ’PowerEX’ for 193 power sector utilities, Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a release.
The objective of the exercise was to “Recognize, Analyse & Respond to Cyber Incident in IT & OT Systems", it said. The theme of the exercise was defending cyber induced disruption in IT & OT infrastructure and the event was hosted by CERT-In on its exercise simulation platform.
Around 350+ official from various power sector utilities participated in the event.