Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  CERT-In, Power-CSIRTs jointly conduct cyber security exercise

CERT-In, Power-CSIRTs jointly conduct cyber security exercise

1 min read . 12:53 PM ISTLivemint
The theme of the exercise was defending cyber induced disruption in IT & OT infrastructure (iStockphoto)

The objective of the exercise, hosted by CERT-In on its simulation platform, was to recognize, analyse & respond to Cyber Incident in IT & OT Systems

New Delhi: Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) in collaboration with Power-CSIRTs (Computer Security Incident Response Teams in Power sector) designed and conducted a cyber security exercise ’PowerEX’ for 193 power sector utilities, Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a release.

New Delhi: Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) in collaboration with Power-CSIRTs (Computer Security Incident Response Teams in Power sector) designed and conducted a cyber security exercise ’PowerEX’ for 193 power sector utilities, Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a release.

The objective of the exercise was to “Recognize, Analyse & Respond to Cyber Incident in IT & OT Systems", it said. The theme of the exercise was defending cyber induced disruption in IT & OT infrastructure and the event was hosted by CERT-In on its exercise simulation platform.

The objective of the exercise was to “Recognize, Analyse & Respond to Cyber Incident in IT & OT Systems", it said. The theme of the exercise was defending cyber induced disruption in IT & OT infrastructure and the event was hosted by CERT-In on its exercise simulation platform.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Around 350+ official from various power sector utilities participated in the event.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP