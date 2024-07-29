CERT-In warns of phishing campaign targeting CrowdStrike users after Microsoft outage: How to stay safe online
A Microsoft outage on July 19 led to a phishing campaign targeting CrowdStrike users with fake emails, calls, and malware. CERT-In warns users to verify communications, avoid unverified software, use official updates, be cautious of links, and report suspicious activities to stay secure.o
After the Microsoft outage on July 19, a global crisis struck Windows users, disrupting critical services like airports, banks, and telecommunications. This chaos stemmed from a defective update issued by CrowdStrike via its Falcon platform. The issue left Linux and Mac users unaffected.