CES 2021: The world’s largest tech show trades Las Vegas for cyberspace

CES 2021: The world’s largest tech show trades Las Vegas for cyberspace7 min read . 12:06 PM IST
- This week’s show will be held online—and exhibitors and attendees aren’t quite sure what to expect
CES, the world’s largest tech show, is quite something to behold. Or it would be if you could actually behold it in person.
Almost inconceivably sprawling in its pre-pandemic incarnations, the industry extravaganza spanned the entire Las Vegas Convention Center, the nearby Sands Expo and chunks of a dozen or more hotels up and down the Strip. It was like a Disneyland for tech: Since I started covering the annual January event in 2001, I’ve fired a computer-assisted sniper rifle, attended a Tesla-coil music concert, hitched a ride in self-driving vehicles and met countless robots. I once took the controls of a Fujifilm blimp midflight.
