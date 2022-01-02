CES 2022: Five tech trends to watch in an unusual year

“There’s always a bunch of stuff there I would have never thought of as consumer electronics," said Tim Bajarin, a tech analyst with Creative Strategies. “But it’s a much more diverse show than it has ever been," he added. He said he has been to CES 45 times—missing a few in the late ’70s and early ’80s. He had planned to attend again this year before Omicron interfered.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}