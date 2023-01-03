Opportunities to develop competitive products still exist. Some of the best-known companies, such as Microsoft Corp., iRobot Corp., Uber Technologies Inc. and Airbnb Inc., were founded during economic downturns. And the annual CES megashow tends to be where smaller hardware startups make connections vital to their progress. But given 2023’s uncertain prospects, it could be a while before the next wave of startups unveil gadgets we can’t live without.