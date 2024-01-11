CES 2024 Day 3 highlights: From smart rings to headsets, everything announced
Top 10 CES 2024 day 3 announcements include Amazfit Helio Smart Ring, Rabbit R1, Hisense 110UX ULED TV and more.
On the third day of CES 2024, a plethora of groundbreaking innovations in the tech industry were witnessed. With two more days remaining in the event, anticipation is high to discover the upcoming launches and developments companies have in store for the coming months. The commencement of the year has been marked by the unveiling of cutting-edge technologies, highlighting the exciting prospects that lie ahead in 2024, particularly in the realm of introducing new tech products and harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, reported HT Tech.