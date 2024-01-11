CES 2024 Day 3 highlights: From smart rings to headsets, everything announced

On the third day of CES 2024, a plethora of groundbreaking innovations in the tech industry were witnessed. With two more days remaining in the event, anticipation is high to discover the upcoming launches and developments companies have in store for the coming months. The commencement of the year has been marked by the unveiling of cutting-edge technologies, highlighting the exciting prospects that lie ahead in 2024, particularly in the realm of introducing new tech products and harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, reported HT Tech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top 10 CES 2024 day 3 announcements:

Amazfit Helio Smart Ring Amazfit has introduced the Helio Smart Ring, a formidable competitor to the Oura ring. Constructed with a titanium alloy, the ring weighs a mere four grams, boasts a thickness of 2.6mm, and provides water resistance with a rating of 10ATM.

Rabbit R1 The R1 is an AI-driven device equipped with a 2.88-inch touchscreen display and operates on a MediaTek processor. Built on the foundation of the Large Action Model, it possesses the capability to perform various functions, including playing music, placing grocery orders, and sending messages.

Hisense 110UX ULED TV The Hisense 110UX ULED TV is a 110-inch television equipped with 40,000 local dimming zones and a peak brightness of 10,000 nits. To provide an immersive audio experience, the TV comes with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect wireless audio technology.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport The earbud serves a dual purpose by not only performing standard listening functions but also monitoring health metrics. It has the capability to measure body temperature and heart rate using any fitness apps installed on your smartphone.

Sony XR headset This premium headset from Sony features 4K OLED microdisplays and is driven by the powerful Qualcomm XR2+ Gen 2 chipset. Its primary emphasis is on delivering 3D content and meeting fundamental gaming requirements.

New Alexa skills Amazon has unveiled enhanced functionalities for its voice assistant Alexa, transforming it into a generative AI assistant through the integration of Character.AI. Furthermore, a new skill called Splash empowers the device to generate music based on user prompts.

Samsung SmartThings Map This innovative smart home feature provides users with an interactive map display of their residence, showcasing all connected smart home devices that can be controlled through various smart devices.

Casio G-Shock Rangeman HPR-1000 The casino has introduced a new smartwatch tailored for adventurous individuals. This watch comes with GPS integration for location and distance tracking, along with features such as health monitoring, compass bearings, altitude measurement, barometric pressure, and temperature sensing.

Bluetooth Auracast This headphone offers wireless connectivity with various devices like TVs, Bluetooth speakers, and others. Simultaneously connecting to two devices is possible.

LG C4 OLED TV This latest iteration of the C-series TV is marketed as having a higher brightness level compared to its forerunner. Boasting OLED panels and Dolby Atmos sound technology, the TV is claimed to deliver an immersive viewing and audio experience. Additionally, it is equipped with an Alpha 9 Gen 7 processor.

