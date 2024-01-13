CES 2024 Recap: From invisible TVs to brain-scanning headphones, here's day by day highlights
CES 2024 showcases innovative technologies and product launches, with a focus on AI integration across industries.
The CES 2024 event in Las Vegas has been a hub of innovation, showcasing futuristic technologies and product launches across various industries. One of the key themes dominating the event has been the integration and advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) in diverse applications, ranging from smartphones and gaming devices to automotive and smart home solutions.