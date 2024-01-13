The CES 2024 event in Las Vegas has been a hub of innovation, showcasing futuristic technologies and product launches across various industries. One of the key themes dominating the event has been the integration and advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) in diverse applications, ranging from smartphones and gaming devices to automotive and smart home solutions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CES 2024 Day 1 Highlights: Asus ROG Phone 8 Series:

Asus revealed its gaming-focused ROG Phone 8 series, featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphones boasted improvements like smaller bezels, IP68 water and dust protection, and reduced weight. Despite a slight reduction in battery capacity, Asus claimed similar battery backup to its predecessor. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Super Series GPU:

Nvidia announced the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER chip, promising enhanced gaming and generative AI performance. The new chipset aimed for 1.4x faster gaming performance and 1.5x faster video generation compared to the previous generation, priced at $999 and set to be available from January 31. ChatGPT Integration in Volkswagen Cars:

Volkswagen announced the integration of ChatGPT into its vehicles equipped with the IDA voice assistant. This feature was set to go live in the second quarter of 2024 for Volkswagen's EV range in Europe, offering users an enhanced conversational experience while driving. LG Invisible TV:

LG unveiled a transparent OLED TV, touted as the world's first wireless transparent OLED TV. With a 77-inch screen, the TV is nearly invisible when turned off and can switch between transparent and opaque modes. LG positioned it as a canvas for showcasing artwork, videos, or photos, creating a unique visual experience. Samsung AI Integration in Hyundai Cars:

Samsung and Hyundai collaborated to develop "Home-to-Car" and "Car-to-Home" services for Kia and Hyundai vehicles. The SmartThings platform was planned to be integrated, enabling users to control their car's temperature, windows, and charging status from smart devices. CES 2024 Day 2 Launches: The second day of CES 2024 brought forth a range of innovative products:

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Earbuds with aptX Lossless Audio and Snapdragon Sound Technology.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4: Laptop with integrated AI, powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 processor.

Master & Dynamic MW75-Neuro: Noise-canceling headphones with EEG technology for monitoring brainwaves and stress levels.

ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile Keyboard: Full-size mechanical keyboard for gamers with reduced click noises.

Asus AirVision M1: Smart glasses with a 1080p Micro OLED display, built-in speakers, and a touchpad.

JBL Clip 5: Bluetooth speaker with 10% more bass and 24-hour battery life.

Google Announcements: Including Quick Share, Android Auto enhancements, new Chromecast features, and Fast Pair. In the display technology space, LG Signature OLED T stood out with its transparent display, providing a unique viewing experience against an opaque background.

Health-conscious consumers were introduced to Movano's Evie smart ring, a wearable device with sensors tracking menstrual health, hormones, energy levels, sleep, and activity, enriched with AI-based insights.

Asus OLED monitors, with a 32-inch OLED monitor boasting a 240Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution, and a 27-inch 1440p OLED monitor with a 480Hz refresh rate, rounded off the notable launches.

CES 2024 Day 3 Highlights: Day 3 of CES 2024 featured an array of announcements, showcasing the ongoing momentum of groundbreaking innovations:

Amazfit Helio Smart Ring: A titanium alloy smart ring offering water resistance and competing with the Oura ring.

Rabbit R1: An AI-driven device with a 2.88-inch touchscreen display, capable of performing various functions.

Hisense 110UX ULED TV: A 110-inch television with 40,000 local dimming zones, 10,000 nits brightness, and Dolby Atmos FlexConnect wireless audio technology.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport: Earbuds that not only provide standard listening functions but also monitor health metrics like body temperature and heart rate.

Sony XR Headset: A premium headset with 4K OLED microdisplays and the Qualcomm XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, focused on delivering 3D content.

New Alexa Skills: Enhanced functionalities for Alexa, transforming it into a generative AI assistant through Character.AI integration.

Samsung SmartThings Map: An innovative smart home feature providing an interactive map display of connected devices.

Casio G-Shock Rangeman HPR-1000: A smartwatch tailored for adventure enthusiasts with GPS integration and various health monitoring features.

Bluetooth Auracast: Headphones offering wireless connectivity with various devices.

LG C4 OLED TV: The latest iteration of the C-series TV with higher brightness, OLED panels, Dolby Atmos sound technology, and an Alpha 9 Gen 7 processor. CES 2024 Day 4 Highlights: As CES 2024 approached its final stretch, Day 4 continued to impress with diverse products:

HiSense UX Mini-LED TV: A 110-inch TV with 10,000 nit brightness, 40,000 local dimming zones, 4.2.2 channel Dolby Atmos speakers, and 4K resolution.

Lockly Zeno Series Visage Smart Lock: A smart lock with dual 2MP IR face-scanning cameras, offering biometric authentication and secure access.

MW75-Neuro Brain-Scanning Headphones: Headphones using brainwave-scanning technology to measure focus levels and detect signs of stress.

Segway E2 Pro: An electric scooter for urban commuters with safety features, a 16.8-mile range, a top speed of 15.5 mph, and Apple Find My support.

Minitailz AI Smart Collar: A smart collar for pets tracking location, heart rate, activity, and utilizing AI for health monitoring.

Linxura Smart Controller: A smart home controller with an iPod-style scrollwheel, e-ink display, and compatibility with devices from multiple manufacturers.

