CES, a yearly gathering, showcases cutting-edge technologies and innovations from prominent creators in the consumer electronics industry. Over the past few years, this once itinerant event has found a stable home in Las Vegas, reported ZDNET. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, the 2024 edition of CES is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, spanning across venues such as the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Venetian Expo, and the Aria Resort & Casino. The official dates for CES 2024 are from Tuesday, January 9, to Friday, January 12. Additionally, two in-person Media Days, exclusively accessible to press members, are slated for January 7 and 8.

As per the publication, CES 2024 will include the participation of semiconductor giants such as Intel, AMD, and Nvidia, as well as leading companies in the mobile and home electronics sector like Samsung, Google, LG, and Amazon. PC manufacturers like Asus and HP are also expected to showcase their innovations, alongside the presence of several automotive companies such as BMW. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to highlight that CES is not accessible to the general public. According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES is specifically designated as a "trade-only event," restricted to individuals aged 18 or older who are affiliated with the consumer technology industry.

Anticipation is building for CES 2024, where numerous companies are poised to showcase their advancements in AI. Let us delve into the forthcoming AI revelations we can expect.

Samsung On December 27, in a notable announcement, Samsung disclosed its plan to debut the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub at CES 2024. This innovative appliance is equipped with AI-driven cameras inside the fridge, enabling it to assess available ingredients and suggest personalized recipes accordingly. Samsung asserts that it can recognize up to 33 distinct fresh food items using a predefined dataset derived from around one million food photographs. Additionally, the refrigerator can actively monitor the water filter status and issue alerts when a replacement is necessary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LG Smart Home AI As per a report from Interesting Engineering, LG is set to feature its AI agent as the centerpiece of LG's Smart Home at the upcoming CES. This two-legged robot serves as an interactive assistant, boasting both voice and visual interfaces for user interaction. Beyond conversation capabilities, it adeptly manages a range of smart home appliances and IoT devices.

Notably, the robot also monitors environmental conditions in real-time, such as temperature and air quality. Envisioned as a robotic companion, it can navigate spaces, take charge of smart home functions, and even serve as a security guard for the household.

LG AI TV According to a report from Tom's Guide, LG is rumored to introduce a 98-inch QNED TV featuring AI-driven picture enhancements at CES 2024. The TV is said to be powered by an A8 AI processor, enabling it to employ deep learning for faces, objects, and backgrounds within a scene, resulting in heightened texture and finer details. LG claims that the TV will offer an improved visual experience through precise HDR optimization, delivering three-dimensional picture quality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nvidia In a recent blog post, Nvidia disclosed its plans to showcase AI advancements at CES 2024, with a standout revelation being a generative AI. While specific details are scarce, some reports suggest that this could mark the debut of the company's inaugural AI chatbot. Additionally, Nvidia is set to conduct various sessions at the event, focusing on AI gaming, robotics, and enterprise tools powered by artificial intelligence.

