Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the updated GeForce GPUs for gaming PCs during a CES 2025 keynote on Monday. The new RTX 50-series GPUs are created with Nvidia's Blackwell architecture which the company also uses in its AI accelerators.

Nvidia said that inclusion of Blackwell architecture in RTX 50 series GPUs will lead to breakthroughs in tasks involving AI driven rendering like nerual shaders, digital human technologies, geometry and lighting.

While introducing the new RTX 50 series, Huang said, “Blackwell, the engine of AI, has arrived for PC gamers, developers and creatives… Fusing AI-driven neural rendering and ray tracing, Blackwell is the most significant computer graphics innovation since we introduced programmable shading 25 years ago.”

Netizens react to Nvidia RTX 50 series GPUs: Some users on Reddit were cautious about the new GPUs and wanted to wait for unbiased benchmarks while others were already left wondering if it would be possible to buy the new chips on Day 1.

One user on Reddit wrote, "If the 5070 benchmarks on average the same as as 4090 then it is game on. But until I see UNBIASED benchmarks about the RAW PERFORMANCE of the 5070 I will not be getting excited."

Another user stated that the new GPUs will be sold out on Day 1, leading to them being sold at higher prices later on. They wrote, “All of these models will be sold out day 1 and available on Ebay for 3-4x MSRP”

Echoing the sentiment, another user wrote, “It's going to take a miracle to actually buy one of these cards.”

“imagine buying a 4080 super at christmas for 1000 and now hearing that a $550 card equals it. If thats true 40 series cards are gonna tank. ” added another user