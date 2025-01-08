The much-awaited global tech event CES 2025 began on Tuesday. The launch of the latest gadgets and advanced technologies drew the interest of several tech enthusiasts worldwide. The four-day-long tech event will witness the launch of the latest technologies related to personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability, etc.

AI influencer Hasan Toor shared a list of the top tech gadgets featured at the CES 2025 event. In his post on X, Toor mentioned announcements by Nvidia, and other tech industry giants.

CES 2025: Top gadgets released in the event so far Halliday Glasses: 3.5-inch AI smart glasses The Halliday Glasses were launched at the event. The AI smart glasses can help users to operate their phones with their glasses. The ordinary glasses come with a technology to operate functions like music, calling, etc.

NVIDIA's Project DIGITS NVIDIA announced its Project DIGITS, a $3,000 personal supercomputer that can perform high-end tasks with the power of an average laptop.

3D projector to enter the world of VR Another device mentioned in the list was a Portalgraph, which is a 3D projector. The device can help project objects related to virtual realty into the real world.

TV with 4K pictures LG launched its high-definition television. The see-through device of the company shows 4K pictures and costs $60,000 in the United States.

Robot vacuum Imagine a vacuum cleaner which can do all the cleaning task of your home without any supervision. Roborock Saros Z70 is a robot vacuum cleaner which help even organise your clothes and items.

CES 2025 The annual convention is likely to draw more than 100,000 visitors over four days. The event will see thousands of firms showcasing their latest devices.

The biggest themes will include new technology to make homes smarter, with hundreds of firms bringing out products and services to make residences smarter, safer, easier to manage and cleaner.