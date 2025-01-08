CES 2025: Top 10 takeaways from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's keynote address

At CES 2025, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang unveiled new AI-driven technologies, including the GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs featuring the Blackwell chip, and introduced the Cosmos AI models for robotics. He also announced Project DIGITS, a $3,000 desktop supercomputer for AI enthusiasts, launching in May.

Nvidia CEO and founder Jensen Huang's keynote session at CES 2025 focused on AI model intervention in robotics and vehicles, the availability of a supercomputer at the price of a regular laptop, and new graphic cards and AI chips.

Huang kicked off CES 2025 on Tuesday by unveiling his vision for his companies' products in gaming, robotics, personal computing, and other fields.

Jensen Huang keynote session at CES 2025: Top 10 highlights From the partnership with Toyota to launching Cosmos, an initiative to provide cost-efficient training to robots and other automated services, Jensen Huang laid out the plan for his companies in the coming years. Here are the highlights from Huang's keynote at CES 2025 you can't miss.

Cosmos for smarter robots In a major leap to make robots and automated services smarter, Nvidia has created Cosmos, Huang announced at CES 2025. The technology will help create cost-efficient video from inputs like text.

Cosmos functioning The video will serve as the basis for virtual training of these robots and services and will help ease the burden of expensive and time-consuming real-world experimentation, Bloomberg reported.

Nvidia-Toyota partnership Nvidia will partner with Japanese automaker Toyota to build its next-generation autonomous vehicles. According to Hueng's announcement, Toyota has become another customer of Nvidia. The company will provide the Japanese automaker with AI products and access to Drive chips and software.

GeForce RTX 50 Series Nvidia's attempt to go back to basics was on full display after the California-based chip designer launched an update to its GeForce Graphics Processing Unit (GPUs).

"GeForce allowed AI to reach the masses, and now AI is coming home to GeForce," Bloomberg quoted Huang saying during the presentation.

RTX 5090 Its RTX 5090 model will be available for gamers from January end at a cost of $1,999, with less powerful cards following later. Another model, RTX 5070, costing $549, will debut in February.

Huang said the GPUs, which use the company’s next-generation artificial intelligence chip Blackwell, can deliver breakthroughs in AI-driven rendering.

Project DIGITS One of the most important announcements in Huang's keynote session was Project DIGITs. It is a $3,000 desktop computer targeted at developers or gen AI enthusiasts who want to experiment with AI models at home.

Supercomputer launch date The machine will launch in May and is powered by the new Blackwell chip. Project DIGITS will allow users to run AI models with up to 200 billion parameters. This means models previously requiring expensive cloud infrastructure to operate can run on your desktop.

Price of PC Project DIGITS The desktop PC called Project DIGITS will cost around $3,000 and will have a single Grace Blackwell Superchip – a combination of central processor and graphics semiconductor.

Project DIGITS will be a gamechanger for AI developers According to Bloomberg, the affordable supercomputers are more suitable for advance uses, especially by AI developers and students. The new machines will be meant to help AI developers work locally when either connecting to the cloud or using conventional computers.