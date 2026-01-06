CES 2026 – Uber reveals feature-rich self-driving robotaxi; Lucid and Nuro bring 360-degree autonomous sensors

Lucid Group, Nuro and Uber Technologies have jointly revealed the production-intent vehicles for their upcoming global robotaxi service, along with the Uber-designed in-cabin experience, at CES 2026. The companies announced the development in Las Vegas, confirmed that autonomous road testing began last month in the San Francisco Bay Area, and said the service is expected to launch later this year, with Nuro leading testing using supervised autonomous prototypes.

What was announced The three companies unveiled the robotaxi vehicle that will be used for Uber’s future autonomous ride-hailing service. They also showcased the interior experience designed by Uber, giving the public its first look at how riders will interact with the vehicle during autonomous trips.

Lucid Group is supplying the vehicle platform based on the Lucid Gravity. Nuro is responsible for the autonomous driving system and testing programme. Uber will operate the robotaxi service and has designed the rider experience inside the vehicle.

Where testing is happening Autonomous on-road testing began in the San Francisco Bay Area last month. Nuro is conducting these tests with robotaxi engineering prototypes that are supervised by trained autonomous vehicle operators. The companies said this testing is a key step before public launch.

How the robotaxi works The robotaxi uses a new sensor system with cameras, solid-state lidar and radar to provide full 360-degree awareness. These sensors are integrated into the vehicle body and a roof-mounted halo module. The halo also includes LEDs to help riders identify their vehicle and see trip status updates.

Inside, passengers can use screens to control climate settings, heated seats and music, view the vehicle’s planned route in real time, contact support or request the vehicle to pull over. The vehicle layout can carry up to six passengers and includes space for luggage. Computing is powered by NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor.

Safety and validation Nuro said the on-road testing is part of its broader safety and validation framework. This includes closed-track testing and simulation, alongside public road trials. The programme is reportedly designed to evaluate multiple aspects of the autonomous system, including perception, planning and vehicle behaviour in different traffic situations.

When production may start Subject to final validation, the production-intent robotaxi is expected to enter production later this year at Lucid’s factory in Arizona. The companies have not shared a precise start date for manufacturing.

Public display at CES CES attendees can view the robotaxi at NVIDIA’s showcase at the Fontainebleau Hotel. The vehicle will be on display from Monday, January 5 at 3.00 pm PT until Thursday, January 8, 2026.