CES Day 3 2026 wrap: From a lollipop that plays music to Project Ava & more

This year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) gadget show focused on artificial intelligence — from a lollipop that plays music to a brush that analyses breath, an AI gaming assistant – Project Ava and more.

Day 3 delivered launches that felt simpler on the surface, but were powerful in use. These were products which were simple but powerful and solved real problems.

As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang put it, “The ChatGPT moment for physical AI is here.”

Here are some gadgets at CES 2026 that caught social media's attention:

Lollipop Star Lollipop Star, created by a company called Lava Tech Brands, attracted attention early at CES as a candy that plays music while you eat it.

Priced at $8.99, this affordable invention, the creators said, uses bone induction technology to enable people to hear songs through the lollipop as they bite it using their back teeth.

According to reports, each flavour carries its own beat and vibe. For example, a peach-flavoured lollipop that plays music from Ice Spice and a blueberry-flavoured one that plays Akon.

Project Ava Project Ava, the Razer's AI gaming assistant with its own ‘body’, has also got the gaming community talking. At CES 2026, the company put Project Ava, its real-time gaming co-pilot, in a cylindrical device which sits on your desktop and offers tips and commentary

Shokz OpenFit Pro Earbuds Among the more useful inventions were the OpenFit Pro earbuds by Shokz. These earbuds with an open-ear design sit outside the ear canal, allowing users to hear their surroundings while listening to audio.

Shokz OpenFit Pro Earbuds are a perfect fit for outdoors and workouts.

Fraimic Voice-Controlled Art Frame Fraimic has created a digital frame that lets its users create images by speaking directly to it. All you need to do is tap the frame, describe the image, and it appears on the display – just like that.

The plus side? The E Ink screen gives it a printed look and does not require constant charging.

Y-Brush The Y-Brush — A toothbrush which will not only clean your teeth in merely 20 seconds, but also analyse your breath to detect 100s of health conditions.

Its creators said that it analyses the breath near the nasal cavity using built-in sensors to detect markers associated with conditions like gum disease, diabetes, and even some liver disorders.

The idea, however, is not to diagnose disease, but to give users a signal that something may be worth discussing with a doctor.

A “cyber pet” Allergic to dogs or cats but still craving a furry sidekick? Chinese tech brand Ollobot pitched a futuristic alternative: a rolling, purple “cyber pet” named OlloNi — scratch behind its fuzzy “ears,” and OlloNi’s wide digital “eyes” pop open.

Part plush toy, part AI robot, OlloNi is designed to feel warm and expressive, unlike the stiff, humanoid home robots that often dominate robotics, the company said.