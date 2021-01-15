CES 2021: From toilets to coffee tables, the best smart-home gadgets hide the tech5 min read . 10:23 AM IST
- At this year’s virtual tech extravaganza, a new wave of home tech aims to blend in, not stand out
CES is an all-virtual, pared-down affair this year, featuring new versions of many usual suspects. So far, we’ve seen filmmaking drones, dishwashing robots, rollable phones and other kinds of gadgetry ranging from clever to crazy. The annual conference’s main value proposition is that it offers a little glimpse into the future—yet the most compelling new smart-home gadgets don’t look futuristic at all.
That’s precisely what I’m excited about: tech that is at its best when it just blends into the woodwork, sometimes literally.
