CES showstoppers: Colour-shifting cars to mind-reading AI interfaces

Little-known French startup, Wisear, has showcased a technology where users can think about pausing the music, and the track is simultaneously paused on the plugged-in earphones. The company is calling its technology a neural interface, which uses tiny electrodes placed inside earbuds to record brain activity, as well as understand facial reactions. It is AI-trained to understand millions of reactions, and based on what it understands, it can allow users to control the playback on earphones with mind control. The company claims its consumer-centric brain-computer interface can be retrofitted in consumer earphones of any make, thereby making it a potentially emerging technology with plenty of practical use cases.