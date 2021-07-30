Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CESL & HPCL to set up EV charging points in metro cities across India

CESL & HPCL to set up EV charging points in metro cities across India

The charging points will have one or more types of chargers with fast, slow, or moderate speed capacity that will be operated through a CESL app
04:42 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • CESL has signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited for setting up charging infrastructure in selected retail outlets in several cities across the country

MUMBAI: Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), has signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for setting up electric charging infrastructure in selected retail outlets in several cities across the country.

Spanning 10 years, the agreement entails CESL and HPCL to jointly undertake setting up of EV charging points in many cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune.

Spanning 10 years, the agreement entails CESL and HPCL to jointly undertake setting up of EV charging points in many cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune.

These charging points will have one or more types of chargers with fast, slow, or moderate speed capacity. They will be operated through an App of CESL, which will facilitate better control and monitoring of all charging stations. CESL and HPCL will also identify major highways across India where adequate charging infrastructure can be installed and established.

“This agreement is part of our endeavour to help India achieve its e-Mobility mission and to decarbonize the transport sector in totality. HPCL’s long-standing heritage and established presence in several cities will be a key in our goal to propel an ecosystem for EVs and enable their widespread adoption," said Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, CESL.

