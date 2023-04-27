CFOs Carefully Consider How to Bring Generative AI Into the Finance Function

CFOs Carefully Consider How to Bring Generative AI Into the Finance Function4 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:31 PM IST
- ‘I don’t think the governance road map is written yet,’ HP’s finance chief Marie Myers says at a Wall Street Journal CFO Network event
While generative AI has yet to have an impact on corporate finance functions, it could soon be contributing to some investor relations, pricing and corporate strategy decisions, according to panelists at a Wall Street Journal CFO Network online event.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×