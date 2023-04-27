CFOs Carefully Consider How to Bring Generative AI Into the Finance Function
- ‘I don’t think the governance road map is written yet,’ HP’s finance chief Marie Myers says at a Wall Street Journal CFO Network event
While generative AI has yet to have an impact on corporate finance functions, it could soon be contributing to some investor relations, pricing and corporate strategy decisions, according to panelists at a Wall Street Journal CFO Network online event.
While generative AI has yet to have an impact on corporate finance functions, it could soon be contributing to some investor relations, pricing and corporate strategy decisions, according to panelists at a Wall Street Journal CFO Network online event.
Generative AI is already making its way into marketing, IT and human resources departments and some finance executives—who tend to be more risk-averse when it comes to adopting new technologies—are also exploring the potential use cases. Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can create text, images or other media based on user text prompts.
Generative AI is already making its way into marketing, IT and human resources departments and some finance executives—who tend to be more risk-averse when it comes to adopting new technologies—are also exploring the potential use cases. Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can create text, images or other media based on user text prompts.
HP Inc. finance chief Marie Myers said she is “aggressively looking" within the computer and printer maker’s finance function for areas where generative AI can be harnessed to improve or streamline current practices—pointing by way of example to investor relations, in particular as related to earnings preparation.
“It’s a really heavy process for all of us, so how can we use generative AI to prepare the appropriate documents, evaluating what language works and doesn’t work," Ms. Myers said. “We see this as an opportunity to take a lot of work out of that process and potentially actually drive a much more effective outcome."
But before chief financial officers would consider inputting material nonpublic information into a generative AI tool to assist with earnings preparation, they would need data security and privacy assurances. In February,JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Verizon Communications Inc. took steps to restrict the use of ChatGPT—a generative AI tool powered by OpenAI—internally, The Wall Street Journal reported.
“I don’t think the governance road map is written yet," Ms. Myers said. “I think a lot of it’s still evolving. As CFOs, we’re pretty prudent so you’re not going to put yourself in a situation where you take undue risk."
Martin Kon, president and chief operating officer at AI firm Cohere and former CFO at YouTube, expects that consumers will continue to use public tools like ChatGPT, while enterprises will deploy more bespoke, and private, generative-AI applications.
“You’re going to see two very different types of applications," Mr. Kon said. “The mass market, general productivity [application], which is going to be extremely well done by the hyperscalers of the day. Then you’re going to have the very enterprise-specific, strategic, differentiated, proprietary capabilities that will need to be developed inside, for and with the enterprise for their strategic capabilities."
PricewaterhouseCoopers just announced plans to invest $1 billionin generative AI technology over the next three years, the Journal reported. The tax and audit consulting firm plans to use generative AI internally and to advise other companies on how best to use generative AI. The firm will work with Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI.
Other panelists at the CFO Network event discussed how generative AI could have an impact on their sales strategy, including pricing.
Darryl Bond, CFO at Yext Inc., said he and the software company’s chief executive recently discussed how they could use generative AI to get better insights into sales productivity, giving them information about sales performance in different regions, who the top performers are and what’s driving customer behavior.
“I think we’re probably two years away from it, but being able to go into the system, ask it for information and get direct answers in terms of looking at financial data is a really compelling and exciting opportunity," Mr. Bond said.
At a time when many CFOs are having to cut or manage costs carefully, they may also need to begin forecasting how much work could be automated across their companies and the impact that may have on head counts.
Ms. Myers said that HP is digging into how generative AI could drive greater productivity across the whole company. “The bottom line is that the numbers are substantial. It’s probably the most agile moment in productivity that I’ve personally seen in my career aside from the smartphone and the internet," she said.
Ms. Myers added that the speed at which generative AI could transform businesses will require CFOs to be more agile. “This is a really significant management of change," she said. “Finance professionals like rigidity and they like structure. This disrupts everything. I do believe you need a different level of skill and agility in your organization, and even potentially a different sort of structure, to enable productivity gains at speed."