Job scams on the rise in India, with a man losing over ₹6 lakh to a fake job offer.

Job scams are rising in India, with a recent incident in Chandigarh where a man lost over ₹6 lakh by falling for a fake job offer through various job portals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report in HT, Navin Gupta, the victim, had posted his CV on multiple job search websites. Police disclosed that the victim reported that on June 22, he received a phone call from an individual purporting to be associated with a national media organization, offering a job opportunity, adds the report. The caller also requested ₹6,500 as a fee for arranging an interview.

Trusting the authenticity of the call, the victim made the money transfer. Subsequently, he was compelled to make additional payments on various pretexts, including mandatory courses, document verification, medical examinations, and IT training. Ultimately, he received a counterfeit appointment letter. Having disbursed a sum exceeding ₹6.4 lakh, the victim then sought assistance from the authorities. A case related to this incident has been officially filed at the cybercrime police station. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some key points to remember for staying safe from such scams:

Use trusted job portals: Apply for jobs exclusively through reputable job platforms such as LinkedIn, Naukri.com, Indeed, etc.

Verify job offers: If you are considering other job sources, thoroughly research the person offering the job to assess their legitimacy. Ask for details like their name and the company they represent. A simple Google search can help confirm the existence of the company.

Protect personal information: Exercise caution when sharing personal information, including your name and phone number, and ensure it is provided only on reliable and established websites.

Avoid transferring money: Never send money to an unfamiliar bank account, and refrain from sharing your banking credentials with anyone. Legitimate companies will not require you to pay for job opportunities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!