Xiaomi had shared a post in the month of May this year where the company had showcased a charging speed of 200W on a Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with some modifications. During the test, the company used a charging chip from another Chinese brand, NuVolta Technologies. Reports have surfaced claiming that the second generation of this charging chip has been launched commercially. This could mean that either Xiaomi or any other OEM could incorporate the fast charging mechanism that can support a speed of up to 200W.

In the post shared by Xiaomi on the 200W charger, the company is seen charging a modified Mi 11 Pro with a 4000mAh battery. The 200W adapter was able to charge the phone to 10% in just 44 seconds. 50% in just 3 minutes and 100% in under 8 minutes.

Additionally, the company also exhibited 120W wireless charging. The wireless charging method charged the 4000mAh battery up to 10% in 1 minute. It took 7 minutes to reach the halfway mark. It took 15 minutes to completely charge the battery to 100%.

Around two years back, the Chinese company has released a similar post sharing the fast charging speeds of 100W which took 17 minutes to completely charge the battery.

The demonstration was only possible with specific equipment which included a charging brick, a specific data cable as well as the battery which may not be the standard unit used in the commercially available Mi 11 Pro.

