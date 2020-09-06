Chatbots on steroids can rewire business

Ganesh Gopalan, CEO and co-founder of gnani.ai--a deep tech AI company, has a similar view. “GPT-3 has revolutionized language models to solve specific NLP domain tasks since it would need only limited additional training for the domain, compared to conventional models. GPT-3, however, offers APIs and not the complete model. If it lives up to its hype, GPT-3, or its future enhanced models, could potentially put people like content writers and even traditional programmers out of work. It can also be misused to create content that looks like human written content and could spread hate, racial and communal bias," he cautions. These are valid concerns. The authors of the GPT-3 paper (cited above) acknowledge that the AI language model can be “misused to spread misinformation, spam, phishing, abuse of legal and governmental processes, fraudulent academic essay writing and social engineering pretexting by lowering existing barriers to carrying out these activities and increase their efficacy".