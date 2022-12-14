ChatGPT, AI wonder machine that's taken internet by a storm: Here's how it works

Moreover, OpenAI created a reward model for reinforcement learning. This means that the company wanted to collect some comparison data for better answering mechanisms. To collect such data, the company utilised the conversations between AT trainers and chatbot. The company selected a mode written message, sampled several alternative completions and the AT trainers ranked these messages. Hence, it is trained to follow an instruction in a prompt and provide a detailed response. Users can simply feed in their query and the chatbot will reply to them. But then how is it different from other Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots? As per the creators, ChatGPT, unlike other AI chatbots, can answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.

