ChatGPT and Advanced AI Face New Regulatory Push in Europe

Adding any new rules to the AI Act that govern the development of general-purpose AI tools like foundation models would represent a major shift in approach. Until now, the legislation has taken what policy makers call a risk-based approach and saved the toughest rules for what the EU deems to be risky applications of AI, such as a ban on most police use of facial-recognition technology. But new rules for foundation models would apply to such technology no matter to what end use they might be put.