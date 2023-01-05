ChatGPT apologises to Satya Nadella for suggesting ‘biryani’ as tiffin option

ChatGPT apologises to Satya Nadella for suggesting ‘biryani’ as tiffin option2 min read . 01:56 PM IST
- Satya Nadella had asked ChatGPT to come up with the most popular south Indian tiffin items in the future
ChatGPT, popular AI-enabled software and a chat robot aplogised to Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella over Biryani.
Nadella asked ChatGPT to come up with the most popular south Indian tiffin items in the future on Wednesday. And as usual, the ChatGPT came up with the usual suspects - Idli, Dosa, vada, and also biryani. Nadella did not like the 'biryani' as a tiffin option.
He told ChatGPT that as a Hyderabadi, the software cannot insult his intelligence by calling Biriyani a South Indian 'tiffin.' And according to Nadella, the software said, "I am sorry! "
Continuing the dialogue, Nadella asked ChatGPT to create a play between Idli and Dosa over who was better. To add literature to the batter, Nadella asked the software to make the dialogue, a part of a Shakespearean play!
Nadella was speaking at the Future Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday and decided to introduce the crowd to a light-hearted ChatGPT (popular AI-enabled software) conversation before getting into his presentation about the cutting-edge AI and Cloud innovation taking place in India.
Microsoft Corp is in the works to launch a version of its search engine Bing, using the artificial intelligence behind OpenAI-launched chatbot ChatGPT.
Microsoft could launch the new feature before the end of March, and hopes to challenge Alphabet-owned search engine Google.
Last year, Microsoft said in a blog post that it planned to integrate image-generation software from OpenAI, known as DALL-E 2, into Bing.
The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company OpenAI was backed by Microsoft with $1 billion in funding in 2019. The two had formed a multi-year partnership to develop artificial intelligence supercomputing technologies on Microsoft's Azure cloud computing service.
OpenAI made its creation ChatGPT chatbot available for free public testing on 30 November. The chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts and can respond to a large range of questions while imitating human speaking styles.