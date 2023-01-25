ChatGPT bot passes US law school exam2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:25 PM IST
A chatbot powered by reams of data from the internet has passed exams at a US law school after writing essays on topics ranging from constitutional law to taxation and torts
