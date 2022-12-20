ChatGPT can be used by hacker to write phishing emails and codes, research shows

ChatGPT has been the buzz word on the internet and social media for some time now. The open-source Artificial Intelligence (AI) based chatbot is trained to follow an instruction in a prompt and provide a detailed response. It has been developed by Elon Musk-founded independent research body OpenAI. Now, a research shows how the conversational bot can be used by hackers to write phishing emails and codes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}