Can ChatGPT be used for medical treatment? Here's what expert says5 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 12:19 PM IST
AI chatbot can ace medical exams and assess patient symptoms, but it doesn’t care whether you life or die.
AI may not care whether humans live or die, but tools like ChatGPT will still affect life-and-death decisions — once they become a standard tool in the hands of doctors. Some are already experimenting with ChatGPT to see if it can diagnose patients and choose treatments. Whether this is good or bad hinges on how doctors use it.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×