Can ChatGPT be used for medical treatment? Here's what expert says

Isaac Kohane, a physician and chairman of the biomedical informatics program at Harvard Medical School, had a chance to start experimenting with GPT-4 last fall. He was so impressed that he rushed to turn it into a book, The AI Revolution in Medicine: GPT-4 and Beyond, co-authored with Microsoft’s Peter Lee and former Bloomberg journalist Carey Goldberg. One of the most obvious benefits of AI, he told me, would be in helping reduce or eliminate hours of paperwork that are now keeping doctors from spending enough time with patients, something that often leads to burnout.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}