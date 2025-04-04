ChatGPT can create Aadhaar: How to differentiate between real and fake govt ID — A step-by-step guide

Did you know AI [Artificial Intelligence] can create your fake Aadhaar card, which is a proof of your identity and address issued only by the Indian government? Amid the Ghibli frenzy, this discovery has further mounted security concerns among people.

"𝐴𝐼 𝑖𝑠 𝑎 𝑑𝑜𝑢𝑏𝑙𝑒-𝑒𝑑𝑔𝑒𝑑 𝑠𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑑—𝑖𝑡 𝑐𝑎𝑛 𝑏𝑒 𝑢𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑔𝑜𝑜𝑑, 𝑏𝑢𝑡 𝑖𝑡 𝑎𝑙𝑠𝑜 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑠 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑟𝑖𝑠𝑘𝑠. 𝑆𝑡𝑎𝑦 𝑖𝑛𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑚𝑒𝑑. 𝑆𝑡𝑎𝑦 𝑣𝑖𝑔𝑖𝑙𝑎𝑛𝑡. 𝑆𝑡𝑎𝑦 𝑠𝑎𝑓𝑒," posted a LinkedIn user who "tested whether ChatGPT could generate an Aadhaar card" and got shocking results. He also warned that fraudsters can exploit such technology to create fake IDs.

Aadhaar card is a 12-digit unique identity for every Indian individual, including children and infants. It "establishes uniqueness of every individual on the basis of demographic and biometric information," the government says. Each individual is given a single unique Aadhaar ID number.

Here's your step-by-step guide to verify if Aadhaar card is fake or real AI-generated Aadhaar vs real Aadhaar Check the images below to better understand the difference. The image on the right side is the one created using ChatGPT and the two images on the right are the sample of an actual Aadhaar card shared by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI):

L: AI-generated image; R (up and down) images share dby UIDAI.

Difference 1: Check the passport-size image on the Id. AI-generated images, even those sourced from an uploaded/genuine image, may vary. Mint tried creating an Aadhar card and found that the image on the fake Id was absolutely different from the one uploaded.

Difference 2: Compare the Hindi/English font on the real and the fake Aadhar card.

Difference 3: Check the syntax -- the structure of Aadhaar including placement of colons, slash and commas.

Difference 4: Carefully check the logos of Aadhar and Government of India.

Difference 5: See if a QR code is there on the Aadhar card. If it's there, scan to check if it's genuine.

How to verify aadhaar on UIDAI website — Step-by-step guide One can verify their Aadhaar card online at https://uidai.gov.in/ OR https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar

STEP 1: Go to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar

STEP 2: Click on "Check Aadhaar Validity" -- https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar-validity/en

STEP 3: Enter 12-digit Aadhaar number and captcha code

If the Aadhaar number is fake, you won't be able to proceed, and the website will ask you to enter a valid Aadhaar number. You can proceed only if you add a valid number. If you pass this stage, new page will appear which will say: "[Entered Aadhaar numver] Exists"; "Aadhaar Verification Completed"

STEP 4: Match the details on this screen with the details – name, state, gender – on the card.

Use Virtual Aadhaar for Privacy Virtual ID (VID) is a temporary, revocable 16-digit random number mapped with the Aadhaar number. VID can be used in lieu of Aadhaar number whenever authentication or e-KYC services are performed. Authentication may be performed using VID in a manner similar to using Aadhaar number. It is not possible to derive Aadhaar number from VID.

Can anyone else generate VID for you? The government says no other entity like AUA/KUA can generate VID on behalf of Aadhaar number holder. The VID can be generated by the Aadhaar number holder by himself/herself only. Aadhaar number holder will receive the VID through SMS on registered mobile number.