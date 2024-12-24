OpenAI, last week, as part of the ‘12 days of OpenAI’ stream, revealed that ChatGPT will finally be accessible on WhatsApp as a dedicated bot. This feature was launched alongside the ability to actually call ChatGPT. However, the calling feature is reserved only for the US. But, if you are a WhatsApp user and ChatGPT is available in your location, you will be able to text chat with ChatGPT, get your queries answered and accomplish a whole host of tasks, including correcting your grammar, researching, and more. Let us tell you exactly how ChatGPT works on WhatsApp.

To use ChatGPT on WhatsApp, follow these steps: Step 1: Save ChatGPT number as a contact Before you get started with messaging ChatGPT on WhatsApp, you will need to save ChatGPT's number as a contact on your phone. Save the number +18002428478. Save it as a new contact on your device.

Step 2: Find ChatGPT on WhatsApp Open WhatsApp and navigate to contacts, and then search for ChatGPT. You will be able to see the ChatGPT chatbot. And to make sure that it's the one, there will be a check mark alongside the name. Tap on it and the chat with the ChatGPT chatbot should open.

Step 3: Ask ChatGPT Once the chat opens, you are free to text ChatGPT. You can actually ask questions and, technically, do everything that you can do with the main ChatGPT website, except you cannot share images or ask for feedback about it. You also can't upload other attachments. So, the functionality is limited compared to the website and the app.

That being said, it still is a functional experience that saves you time when you don't want to actually exit WhatsApp and want to quickly use ChatGPT while you're having a conversation with someone. This saves multiple steps and can be handy for a lot of people.

US-based users can call ChatGPT In the US, OpenAI has introduced the ability to call the ChatGPT chatbot, which is particularly useful in situations where you lack internet connectivity but have access to call services. This feature is ideal for areas where making calls is possible, but internet access is unavailable.