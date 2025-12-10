ChatGPT can now edit images and PDFs using Adobe Photoshop, Express and Acrobat: here's how to use

Adobe has finally brought Photoshop, Acrobat and Express to ChatGPT, allowing users access to creative tools without switching between multiple apps. With the new integration, users will be able to give commands to these Adobe apps directly within ChatGPT using natural language prompts.

For instance, Adobe says users can just type the name of the app in their prompt in ChatGPT and ask it to perform edits like, “Adobe Photoshop, help me blur the background of this image.”

With the Photoshop integration, users will be able to ask ChatGPT to make edits to a specific part of an image, fine-tune image settings like brightness, contrast and exposure, and even apply creative effects like Glitch and Glow, while preserving the quality of the image.

As for the Adobe Express extension, the company says ChatGPT will be able to tap on the ‘extensive library of professional designs’ to fill in text, replace images, animate designs and iterate on edits without needing to leave the chat window.

Meanwhile, the Acrobat extension allows the AI chatbot to merge files, extract text or tables, compress documents and even convert files into PDF format.

Adobe says that if users don't like the edit that ChatGPT gets from the Adobe apps, they can simply move from the chatbot into Adobe's native apps and pick up right where they left off.

The San Jose-based software maker has been increasingly integrating AI within its apps. The company has recently added AI assistants inside Photoshop and Adobe Express, which allow users to make edits and further refinements using natural language prompts. Adobe has also previewed its Firefly AI assistant to allow creators to turn their ideas into content by leveraging various Adobe apps.

Adobe had also recently added support for Gemini Nano Banana Pro model in some of its apps.

Availability and how to use? Adobe says Photoshop, Adobe Express and Acrobat are free to use within ChatGPT, and the apps are being rolled out to users globally. While Express, Acrobat and Photoshop will be available on ChatGPT desktop, web and iOS, only Adobe Express will currently work on ChatGPT on Android, with support for the other two apps ‘coming soon’.

Notably, OpenAI added support for third-party apps inside ChatGPT in October this year, with the initial pilot revolving around apps like Booking.com, Canva, Spotify, Figma and Coursera. Unlike some other ChatGPT features, support for third-party apps isn't limited to paid users, with signed-in users also having the ability to summon these apps.