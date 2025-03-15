OpenAI's ChatGPT can now replace Google's Gemini as the default Android voice assistant with a recent update. While users can access ChatGPT easily, it lacks some features and intuitiveness found in Gemini, limiting its effectiveness in certain tasks.

ChatGPT is finally ready to take on Google's Gemini and become the default voice assistant on Android. While ChatGPT app has been a staple on the Google Play store for a while now, OpenAI has rolled out a new update with version 1.2025.070 beta that allows users to simply replace Gemini and access ChatGPT as their default assistant.

Notably, the ability by OpenAI to set ChatGPT as the default assistant comes shortly after Perplexity had rolled out its own voice assistant, allowing users to replace Google's Gemini.

How to replace Gemini with ChatGPT? Before moving forward ensure that your ChatGPT app is updated to the latest version. Once that's done, head over to Settings on your phone, click on find Apps then tap Default Apps and finally tap on 'Default digital assistant app'.

One you are at this page, there should be an option to choose ChatGPT as the default digital assistant app, click on that and you are officially free of Gemini.

After enabling this setting, users can enable the chatbot by either long pressing the home button or swiping from the corner of their screen.

Why you may not want to switch to ChatGPT? While it may seem tempting to switch to ChatGPT as the default assistant, it may just not be the ideal choice just yet. While ChatGPT ( in voice mode) can be summoned using some neat shortcuts, it is still not as intutive as some of options that are Gemini exclusive.

For instance, users cannot summon ChatGPT using hotwords like ‘Hey Google’ which will still bring Gemini back on the screen.