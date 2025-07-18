ChatGPT can now shop for you, schedule meetings, and analyze presentations with new agent feature

After launching Deep Research and Opeartor agents earlier in the year, OpenAI has launched a new AI agent called ‘ChatGPT agent’ that more deeply intergrates by the company's chatbot with the same name. ChatGPT agent is general purpose agentic system that can take actions on the user's behalf.

With the new ChatGPT agent, the chatbot will be able to handle tasks like accessing the user's calendar, shopping on their behalf, create spreadsheets and even browse the web to gather information. Furthermore, it can also be used to automate repetitive tasks like converiting screenshots or dashboards into presentaions, planning and booking offsites, updating spreadshets with new data and more.

OpenAI says ChatGPT agent brings the best of both world from Operator and Agent and it can naturally transition from a simple conversation to requesting actions directly within the same chat.

In terms of benchmarks, OpenAI says that ChatGPT agent scores higher than o3 reasoning model and Deep Research agent on Humanity's Last Exam. Whereas on FronteirMath, a math benchmark featuring novel, unpublished problems, it has better accuracy than o3 and o4 mini.

Interestingly, on SpreadsheetBench, a benchmark which evaluates models based on their ability to edit spreadsheets derived from real-world data, OpenAI says ChatGPT agent not only outperforms its own models also Microsoft's Copilot.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called the launch of ChatGPT agent a “feel the agi” moment in a post on X. He noted, “something about seeing the computer think, plan, and execute hits different.”